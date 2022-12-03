Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNulty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. McNulty works at
Locations
Westside Location3012 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 463-1424Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henderson3175 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 320, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 463-1424Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In 2000 I was 45 yrs old and lifted concrete blocks and blew out my back. Had surgery to fuse L5-S1. Was told to take it easy but didn't and blew out my back again. So, second surgery in 2 months. In 201 5 after experiencing pain found out my L4 was compressing L5 so another surgery. Then in 2019 was hit driving through intersection by someone going 45-50 mph. Impact was on left front wheel. Totaled my truck. Started having back pain and numbness in legs. Took a while to go through insurance but finally got to see Dr. McNulty. He looked at my X-rays and asked me "Where you in an accident? Was it from the left? OH, I SEE, I know what I am going to do, I'm going to tear everything out and start over". Which is what he did, in an eleven-hour operation. He put two plates side by side from L-3 to S-1, that's five vertebra, and five sets of screws coming in from each side like a ladder. It has been 6 years now, No pain whatsoever, NO meds. Honestly feel like I am 16 years old. But I am 67!!!
About Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922007244
Education & Certifications
- Scoliosis and Spine Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- U.T. Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNulty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNulty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNulty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNulty works at
Dr. McNulty speaks Spanish.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. McNulty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNulty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNulty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNulty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.