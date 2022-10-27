Dr. Patrick McManus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McManus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McManus, MD
Dr. Patrick McManus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Franklin Medical Center Psychiatric Unit900 Franklin Ave, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (347) 754-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
The BEST, Honest, down to earth, very smart, also an amazing person.
About Dr. Patrick McManus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932180247
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- St Vincent Hosp
- St George's University
