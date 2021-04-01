Dr. Patrick McLear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McLear, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick McLear, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Greenville ENT and Allergy Associates1 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 572-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Treated me and my family several times over the years. He has done 5 surgeries on me and one was major requiring 3 day hospital stay. Great doctor and surgeon and will continue to use
About Dr. Patrick McLear, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1265488985
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hosp-Washington U
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLear has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McLear speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McLear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLear.
