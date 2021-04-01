Overview

Dr. Patrick McLear, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McLear works at Greenville ENT in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.