Dr. Patrick McKenzie, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Patrick McKenzie, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. McKenzie works at Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Green Bay in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Green Bay
    2223 Lime Kiln Rd # 1, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 468-0246
  2. 2
    Bellin Health Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
    1970 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 593-5555
    Monday
    3:00pm - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
  3. 3
    OSMS at Commanche
    1630 Commanche Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 430-8113

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Dislocation
Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 01, 2018
    Dr. McKenzie helped me with rotator cuff rehab and an ankle repair to remove torn cartilage. Both injuries were from falls while running. At Age 73, I continue to run despite the cartilage being removed. The rehab went super well. Dr. M was very, very pleasant to deal with and I couldn't be happier with his practice. My wife had an elbow tendon done by him after being told it was unlikely to be repaired. He assured us it was easy to repair and it was. Amazing. I trust him implicitly.
    William Johnson in Fish Creek, WI — Dec 01, 2018
    About Dr. Patrick McKenzie, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1881620565
    Education & Certifications

    • American Sports Medicine Institute
    • Med College Wi Affil Hosps
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • St. John's University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie works at Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Green Bay in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. McKenzie’s profile.

    Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

