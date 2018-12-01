Overview

Dr. Patrick McKenzie, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.



Dr. McKenzie works at Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Green Bay in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.