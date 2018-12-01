Dr. Patrick McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McKenzie, MD
Dr. Patrick McKenzie, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Green Bay2223 Lime Kiln Rd # 1, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 468-0246
Bellin Health Sports Medicine and Orthopedics1970 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 593-5555Monday3:00pm - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
OSMS at Commanche1630 Commanche Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313 Directions (920) 430-8113
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. McKenzie helped me with rotator cuff rehab and an ankle repair to remove torn cartilage. Both injuries were from falls while running. At Age 73, I continue to run despite the cartilage being removed. The rehab went super well. Dr. M was very, very pleasant to deal with and I couldn't be happier with his practice. My wife had an elbow tendon done by him after being told it was unlikely to be repaired. He assured us it was easy to repair and it was. Amazing. I trust him implicitly.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- St. John's University
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.