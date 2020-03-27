Overview

Dr. Patrick McKee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. McKee works at Independence Family Health Center in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.