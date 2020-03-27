Dr. Patrick McKee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McKee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
Independence Family Health Center5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 986-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr McKee, who had a kind and caring presence during a hospital consult, explained his recommendations in detail to me before discussing with my primary physician. The decision was made to remove an infected ingrown toenail at the hospital bedside. I assumed some discomfort in anticipation of this procedure but felt absolutely nothing!! The numbing medication/needle were not even felt! I would strongly recommend Patrick McKee DPM to anyone seeking the services that he provides.
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
