Dr. Patrick McIntyre, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick McIntyre, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Willoughby, OH.
Dr. McIntyre works at
Locations
Lake Health Physician Group Pain Management5105 Som Center Rd Ste 202, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-5760Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. McIntyre by my PCP and i am grateful for his expertise. I have no complaints and I hope other patients feel the same. He is honest. straighforward and explains options. I am feeling better than I have in quite a while. Retired RN
About Dr. Patrick McIntyre, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1831142140
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntyre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntyre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntyre works at
Dr. McIntyre has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIntyre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntyre.
