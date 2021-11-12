Dr. Patrick McGregor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGregor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McGregor, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick McGregor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.
Dr. McGregor works at
Meritas Health Surgery & Trauma2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McGregor is the BEST! He's a great listener and has a very caring demeanor; two important qualities I want in a doctor.
About Dr. Patrick McGregor, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1295734481
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGregor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGregor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McGregor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McGregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGregor works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McGregor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGregor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.