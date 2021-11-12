See All General Surgeons in North Kansas City, MO
General Surgery
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Patrick McGregor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.

Dr. McGregor works at Champaign Dental Group in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Meritas Health Surgery & Trauma
    2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Hernia Repair

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Patrick McGregor, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1295734481
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Liberty Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick McGregor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGregor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGregor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGregor works at Champaign Dental Group in North Kansas City, MO.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McGregor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGregor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

