Overview

Dr. Patrick McGregor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.



Dr. McGregor works at Champaign Dental Group in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.