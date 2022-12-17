Dr. Patrick McGovern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGovern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McGovern, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick McGovern, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.
Locations
Princeton811 Executive Dr Bldg 8, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 474-3865
Warren34 Mountain Blvd, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 574-1267
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient to the Metro Vein Princeton office. I have nothing but good things to say about Dr. McGovern and his staff. From the moment you enter the office you feel your are treated with care and respect. The assistants and Dr.McGovern explained everything to me and answered all my questions. My procedures were done fast and painless. I would recommend this office to family and friends.
About Dr. Patrick McGovern, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Rutgers Med
- Umdnj University Hospital
- UMDNJ Martland Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Dr. McGovern has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGovern accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGovern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGovern has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGovern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGovern speaks Italian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McGovern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGovern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGovern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGovern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.