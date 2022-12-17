Overview

Dr. Patrick McGovern, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. McGovern works at Metro Vein Centers in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.