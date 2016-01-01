Dr. Patrick McGann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McGann, MD
Dr. Patrick McGann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Keren Bashan-Gilzenrat MD55 Whitcher St NE Ste 130, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 426-1629
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Patrick McGann, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1215107842
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Critical Care Surgery
Dr. McGann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGann has seen patients for Rib Fracture, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
