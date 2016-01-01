See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (50)
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD is a dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. Dr. McElgunn completed a residency at University of Michigan / Ann Arbor. He currently practices at Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Charlotte and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. McElgunn is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Charlotte
    5815 Blakeney Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
  • Ambetter
  • American Republic
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • EBS-RMSCO
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • Meritain Health
  • MultiPlan
  • MVP Health Care
  • Planned Administration Inc
  • Principal Life
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Wells Fargo Insurance

About Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1831148485
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Internship
  • Victoria Hosp
Medical Education
  • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 50 ratings
Patient Ratings (50)
5 Star
(43)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
