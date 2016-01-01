Dr. McElgunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD
Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD is a dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. Dr. McElgunn completed a residency at University of Michigan / Ann Arbor. He currently practices at Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Charlotte and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. McElgunn is board certified in Dermatology.
Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Charlotte5815 Blakeney Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Victoria Hosp
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
- Dermatology
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
50 patients have reviewed Dr. McElgunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElgunn.
