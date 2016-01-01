Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD is an Anatomic & Clinical Pathology Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. McDonough works at
Locations
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital3100 Superior Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 459-8300
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
About Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
- English
- 1811198294
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia, Richmond
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonough accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonough has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.
