Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD is a dermatologist in Dallas, TX. Dr. McDonough completed a residency at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas. He currently practices at Lakewood Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. McDonough is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Lakewood Dermatology6162 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75214 Directions (214) 463-8328
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
About Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023374519
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Cornell University
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. McDonough?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonough has seen patients for Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.