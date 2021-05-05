Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCulloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Washington Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
Advanced Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation100 Trich Dr Ste 2, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 225-8657Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Advanced Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation112 Walnut Ave Ste B, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Directions (724) 627-6948
Southwestern Pennsylvania Orthopedic Associates P.c.5000 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 240, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 225-8657
South Hills Orthopaedic Surgery Assocs363 Vanadium Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 276-1662
- Advanced Surgical Hospital
- Washington Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
I had Carpal Tunnel release surgery 14 days ago. The facility and the Doctor were both great. My hand feels very good for 14 days. I will use this doctor again if I ever have another orthopedic need!
About Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1437297934
- Upmc Hand & Upper Extremity
- West Virginia University
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- Dayton
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. McCulloch has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more.
