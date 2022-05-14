Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCulloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of California San Francisco School of Medicine-SF|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3667
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine5505 WEST LOOP S, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 441-3667
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 441-3667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCulloch was amazing. He was able to fit me in after I had somehow screwed up my left shoulder. He took the time to spent with me to actually understand what was going and also get to know what was going on with my wife (who was pregnant at the time). He remembered that and at each followup appointment wanted to know how my wife and new infant daughter were doing. He took the time to get to know me and my family in that way instead of just rushing in and out like most doctors seem to do these days.
About Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1366421679
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center - Chicago
- Harvard Orthopaedics Combined Residency Program - Boston
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Boston
- University of California San Francisco School of Medicine-SF|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
