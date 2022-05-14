See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD

Sports Medicine
4.4 (86)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of California San Francisco School of Medicine-SF|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. McCulloch works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-3667
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    5505 WEST LOOP S, Houston, TX 77081 (713) 441-3667
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    9090 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 (713) 441-3667

Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
ACL Surgery
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
ACL Surgery

Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Advanced Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Acromioplasty Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Articular Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Cartilage Transplant Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Shoulder Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Implantation Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscal Allograft Transplant Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 14, 2022
    Dr. McCulloch was amazing. He was able to fit me in after I had somehow screwed up my left shoulder. He took the time to spent with me to actually understand what was going and also get to know what was going on with my wife (who was pregnant at the time). He remembered that and at each followup appointment wanted to know how my wife and new infant daughter were doing. He took the time to get to know me and my family in that way instead of just rushing in and out like most doctors seem to do these days.
    CJ — May 14, 2022
    Sports Medicine
    23 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1366421679
    Rush University Medical Center - Chicago
    Harvard Orthopaedics Combined Residency Program - Boston
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Boston
    University of California San Francisco School of Medicine-SF|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

    Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCulloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCulloch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCulloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCulloch works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. McCulloch’s profile.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. McCulloch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCulloch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCulloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCulloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

