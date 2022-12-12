Overview

Dr. Patrick McCormick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from The Univerisity of Cincinnati College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. McCormick works at ProMedica Physicians Neurosurgery in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.