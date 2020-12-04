See All Anesthesiologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Patrick McCaslin, MD

Anesthesiology
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick McCaslin, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. McCaslin works at Total Anesthesia Care in Covington, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Anesthesia Care
    1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2020
    Very professional, personable with a great bedside manner. An extremely caring Dr. Who is easy to talk with and explains everything throughout. And the one you want if an issue arises. I can't thank him enough.
    Lynn Siemssen — Dec 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Patrick McCaslin, MD
    About Dr. Patrick McCaslin, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922001452
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner Medical Center
    • Ochsner Medical Center
    • University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McCaslin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCaslin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCaslin works at Total Anesthesia Care in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. McCaslin’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCaslin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaslin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCaslin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCaslin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

