Dr. Patrick McCabe, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick McCabe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Reno, NV.
Dr. McCabe works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants880 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 329-4600
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center235 W 6th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Patrick McCabe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
