Dr. Patrick McBee, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick McBee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They completed their residency with Mercy Hosp
Locations
Tualatin Office19875 SW 65th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 691-1743
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Good listener and a well thought- out summary. I will return!!
About Dr. Patrick McBee, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1356474910
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBee has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. McBee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.