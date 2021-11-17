Dr. Patrick Massey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Massey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Massey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Massey works at
Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Clinic7925 Youree Dr Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 212-3610SaturdayClosed
-
2
Wk Pierremont Health Center8001 Youree Dr Ste 400, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 212-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Massey?
very upfront and honest always there to help if you have questions also he is very informational
About Dr. Patrick Massey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1750558953
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital-Houston
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massey works at
Dr. Massey has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.