Dr. Patrick Martyka, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martyka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Martyka, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Martyka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Martyka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates In Medicine & Surgery2484 Caring Way Unit A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4103
-
2
East Fort Myers Office11821 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 205-2193Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martyka?
About Dr. Patrick Martyka, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1184163784
Education & Certifications
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center - Miami
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martyka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martyka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martyka works at
Dr. Martyka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martyka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martyka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martyka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.