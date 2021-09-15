Dr. Patrick Mangan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Mangan, DDS
Dr. Patrick Mangan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Braintree, MA. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Dentistry.
Gentle Dental Braintree102 Pearl St, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 214-7876
Nervous of the dentist, but Dr. Mangan was calm and patient with me. I have seen him when I have cracked a tooth or for cavities. All good.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1013401876
- Indiana University School Of Dentistry
Dr. Mangan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mangan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mangan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangan.
