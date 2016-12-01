See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in West Covina, CA
Dr. Patrick Maloney, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patrick Maloney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Maloney works at Patrick L Maloney MD in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Patrick L Maloney MD
    Patrick L Maloney MD
933 S Sunset Ave Ste 106, West Covina, CA 91790
(626) 962-9884

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 10 ratings
    Dec 01, 2016
    He delivered my daughter in 2011 and my triplets in 2014. He is an amazing doctor. I was pretty scared to have a c-section with my triplets, terrified actually. He made me feel so safe and comfortable. The office isn't too great looking when I was there but I do recommend him.
    Victorville, CA — Dec 01, 2016
    About Dr. Patrick Maloney, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    47 years of experience
    English
    1861420069
    Education & Certifications

    HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
