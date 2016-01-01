See All Neurosurgeons in Fairfield, CA
Overview

Dr. Patrick Maloney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.

Dr. Maloney works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Center for Neuroscience
    1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 230, Fairfield, CA 94533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Northbay Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Patrick Maloney, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • English
  • 1619288867
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • YALE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Maloney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maloney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maloney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maloney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maloney works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Maloney’s profile.

Dr. Maloney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maloney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maloney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maloney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

