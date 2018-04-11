Overview

Dr. Patrick Lyden, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Lyden works at Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.