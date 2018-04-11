Dr. Patrick Lyden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Lyden, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Lyden, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Lyden works at
Locations
Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders127 S San Vicente Blvd Ste A6600, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-6472
Beverly Hills Diagnostic Breast Center Medical Group9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 305, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (323) 442-5710
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We could not go through this extremely trying time without Dr. Lyden by our side and giving us his guidance. His expertise is one-of-a-kind and beyond our expectations. We feel so fortunate he is our ‘go-to’ neurologist. Dr. Lyden is our HOPE.
About Dr. Patrick Lyden, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyden has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.