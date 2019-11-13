Dr. Patrick Louis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Louis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Louis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Louis works at
Locations
1
University of Alabama Di1919 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-5334
2
Hoover Specialty Care501 Emery Dr W, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 989-7254
3
University Alabama Kirklin Clin2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-7703Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and attentive-they run behind schedule a lot. Residents help him and they are pretty good. The nurses are nice and helpful with questions.
About Dr. Patrick Louis, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Louis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louis works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louis, there are benefits to both methods.