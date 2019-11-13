See All General Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Patrick Louis, MD

General Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Louis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Louis works at UAB School of Dentistry in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Alabama Di
    1919 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-5334
    Hoover Specialty Care
    501 Emery Dr W, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 989-7254
    University Alabama Kirklin Clin
    2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 801-7703
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Traumatic Brain Injury
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 13, 2019
    Kind and attentive-they run behind schedule a lot. Residents help him and they are pretty good. The nurses are nice and helpful with questions.
    Jaysha in AK, AL — Nov 13, 2019
    About Dr. Patrick Louis, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124096003
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Louis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Louis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

