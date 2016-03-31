Overview

Dr. Patrick Litonjua, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Janesville, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Med Manila Philippines and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville and Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Litonjua works at Mercy Clinic East in Janesville, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.