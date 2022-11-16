Dr. Patrick Lingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Lingo, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Lingo, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Jesup, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Lingo works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Care Bluffton370 Peachtree St, Jesup, GA 31545 Directions (912) 299-7793
-
2
Neurological Institute of Savannah PC4 E Jackson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 299-7790
-
3
Heart Care Bluffton101 Saint Josephs Candler Dr Ste 320, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 299-7795
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Lingo, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1427294727
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lingo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lingo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lingo works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lingo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lingo.
