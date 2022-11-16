Overview

Dr. Patrick Lingo, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Jesup, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Lingo works at Neurological Institute of Savannah in Jesup, GA with other offices in Savannah, GA and Pooler, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.