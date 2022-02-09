Dr. Patrick Levine, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Levine, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Levine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
-
1
Elite Foot and Ankle2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 401A, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 450-6656
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
I like everything but the wait. Great doctor. Great staff but I do wait longer than I would like.
About Dr. Patrick Levine, DPM
- Podiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639599509
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser South Bay Consortium
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Arizona College of Medicine Tucson AZ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.