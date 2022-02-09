Overview

Dr. Patrick Levine, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Elite Foot and Ankle in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.