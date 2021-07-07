Dr. Leung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Leung, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Leung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
Locations
Patrick K Leung MD Pllc1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C225, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 373-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care with professional , caring attitude. Has helped me immensely.
About Dr. Patrick Leung, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1124021803
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Restless Leg Syndrome and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leung speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
