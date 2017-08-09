Dr. Patrick Lett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Lett, MD
Dr. Patrick Lett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Andalusia Health and Medical Center Enterprise.
Southern Bone & Joint Specialists404 N MAIN ST, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 308-9797
Southern Bone and Joint Specialists345 HEALTHWEST DR, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 793-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Center Enterprise400 N Edwards St, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 347-0584Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Covington Neurology & Sleep Clinic512 E Three Notch St, Andalusia, AL 36420 Directions (334) 308-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Andalusia Health
- Medical Center Enterprise
Dr Lett & his staff are awesome! Professionalism is seen the time you walk in to the time you walk out. They assist you & listen to you. Dr Lett is not a doctor who wants to earn money the fastest way which is surgery. He is open to other ways of solving your pain. So thankful he is like this!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
