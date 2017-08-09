Overview

Dr. Patrick Lett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Andalusia Health and Medical Center Enterprise.



Dr. Lett works at Southern Bone and Joint Specialists in Enterprise, AL with other offices in Dothan, AL and Andalusia, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Bursitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.