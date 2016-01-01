Dr. Patrick Lemasters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemasters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Lemasters, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Lemasters, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Elmhurst Hospital7901 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 334-2475
Summit Medical Group PA6 Brighton Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 777-7911
Mitchell S Silverman MD75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Lemasters, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1952535403
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
- General Surgery
