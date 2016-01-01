Overview

Dr. Patrick Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Department of Dermatology Uc Irvine in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Granuloma of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.