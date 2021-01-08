Overview

Dr. Patrick Lay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lincolnwood, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Hong Kong University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Lay works at NorthShore Medical Group in Lincolnwood, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL and Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.