Overview

Dr. Patrick Lau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Lau works at Natomas Family Practice in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.