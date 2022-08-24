Dr. Patrick Larreategui, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larreategui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Larreategui, DO
Dr. Patrick Larreategui, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.
Miami County Surgeons3130 N County Road 25A Ste 214, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nationwide
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Staff was very nice and professional. The Dr was great throughout the whole interaction, great bedside manner.
About Dr. Patrick Larreategui, DO
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Am College Of Osteopathic Surgeons
- Botsford Hospital
- Botsford Hospital
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
