Overview

Dr. Patrick Lang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Arkansas State University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Lang works at Baptist Health in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.