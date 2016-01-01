Dr. Patrick Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Lang, MD
Dr. Patrick Lang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Arkansas State University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Baptist Health9601 Baptist Health Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 217-4910
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Arkansas State University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lang works at
Dr. Lang has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.