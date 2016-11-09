Dr. Patrick Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Lang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Lang, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lang works at
Locations
Office1 Shrader St Ste 650, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 221-0665
The Hand Center of San Francisco601 Van Ness Ave Ste 2018, San Francisco, CA 94102 Directions (415) 751-4263
The Hand Center of1700 California St Ste 450, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 751-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great at explaining procedures, at explaining healing process / what to expect, great surgeon. Hopefully, I had bad luck w staff. If your pain medication does not work you might advise staff to suggest alternate, not - that's nice... just be in pain. If someone can't wait 3 weeks for an appointment, you might advise staff to suggest a referral, not - that's nice... wait anyway. If you don't understand the insurance billing process - repeated non-answer isn't helpful. Dr.=Win. Staff=Meh.
About Dr. Patrick Lang, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Curtis National Hand Center
- University of California, San Francisco
- The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
