Overview

Dr. Patrick Lamparello Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lamparello Jr works at Nyu Langone Health - Vein Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.