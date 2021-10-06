Dr. Patrick Lamparello Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamparello Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Lamparello Jr, MD
Dr. Patrick Lamparello Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Health - Vein Center530 1st Ave Fl 11, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7311
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Outstanding patient care Ms. Rosa Angelica Solage which I had never met before and only had dealings on the phone, she was caring enough to follow up on my difficulty seeing the right doctor after been kicking around between different specialist. She not only assisted me to see the right doctor. She assisted me to see the surgeon of my first choice. I have not seen Dr. Lamparello due to the fact that she assisted me to find out that Dr. Lamparello is not the right specialist for me, so I do not waste time. NYU Langone needs more staff who would care beyond just dishing out the appointment time. In addition, Dr. Lamparello assisted me by speaking to the right specialist to get me an earlier appointment. Thank you Angelica and Dr. Lamparello.
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1174517908
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Lamparello Jr has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamparello Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lamparello Jr speaks Chinese.
