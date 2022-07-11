Dr. Patrick Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Lam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Lam works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 2B, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Madison Surgical Associates425 W 59th St Ste 9A, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely smart , very accommodating & completely thorough....no rushing , takes his time with each individual patient
About Dr. Patrick Lam, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1477538015
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- U Toronto
- U Toronto
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.