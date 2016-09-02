Dr. Lally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Lally, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Lally, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aspen, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Locations
Aspen Valley Hospital401 Castle Creek Rd, Aspen, CO 81611 Directions (970) 279-4111Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Laurel Optical Lp911 Ligonier St Ste 102, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 537-6500
Patrick T Lally MD P C.2000 Tower Way Ste 2039, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very knowledgeable kind personable
About Dr. Patrick Lally, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- UPMC Mercy
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lally. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.