Overview

Dr. Patrick Laber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Laber works at Raleigh Ophthalmology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.