Dr. Patrick Laber, MD
Dr. Patrick Laber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Blue Ridge Office2709 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Raleigh Ophthalmology10880 Durant Rd Ste 112, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 782-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had cataract surgery with a multifocal lens placed. Dr. Laber is excellent and the outcome for my first eye is so impressive. I am already not using glasses. Love it. Can't wait to have the second eye done.
About Dr. Patrick Laber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Laber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laber has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Laber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laber.
