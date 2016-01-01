Overview

Dr. Patrick Kulubya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Makerere University, Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Great River Medical Center, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital, Northwest Regional and Panola Medical Center.



Dr. Kulubya works at Mid-South Nephrology Consultants in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.