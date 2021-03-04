Dr. Patrick Killian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Killian, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Killian, MD is a Dermatologist in Hudson, OH. They completed their fellowship with Skin Cancer Center In Cincinnati, Ohio
Dr. Killian works at
Locations
-
1
Mertes Pediatric Dentistry5655 Hudson Dr, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 422-8411
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Killian?
He was a great doctor did a good job on my nose and leg. Very kind
About Dr. Patrick Killian, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1982663324
Education & Certifications
- Skin Cancer Center In Cincinnati, Ohio
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Killian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Killian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Killian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Killian works at
Dr. Killian has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Killian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Killian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Killian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.