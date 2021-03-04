See All Dermatologists in Hudson, OH
Dermatology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Patrick Killian, MD is a Dermatologist in Hudson, OH. They completed their fellowship with Skin Cancer Center In Cincinnati, Ohio

Dr. Killian works at Mertes Pediatric Dentistry in Hudson, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mertes Pediatric Dentistry
    5655 Hudson Dr, Hudson, OH 44236

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • POMCO Group
    • SummaCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 04, 2021
    He was a great doctor did a good job on my nose and leg. Very kind
    Joanne diss — Mar 04, 2021
    About Dr. Patrick Killian, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982663324
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Skin Cancer Center In Cincinnati, Ohio
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Killian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Killian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Killian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Killian works at Mertes Pediatric Dentistry in Hudson, OH. View the full address on Dr. Killian’s profile.

    Dr. Killian has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Killian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Killian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Killian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

