Overview

Dr. Patrick Killian, MD is a Dermatologist in Hudson, OH. They completed their fellowship with Skin Cancer Center In Cincinnati, Ohio



Dr. Killian works at Mertes Pediatric Dentistry in Hudson, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.