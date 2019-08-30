Dr. Patrick Kilhenny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilhenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Kilhenny, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Kilhenny, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Atlantic Eye Consultants1012 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 227-4323
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Very knowledgeable and personable. He spent the time needed with my son and gave him explicit instructions on his plan of care and medication schedule. He is willing and able to answer questions and concerns and does not make you feel rushed.
About Dr. Patrick Kilhenny, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
