Overview

Dr. Patrick Kilhenny, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Kilhenny works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.