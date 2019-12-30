Overview

Dr. Patrick Kenney, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Westerly Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Kenney works at Saint Raphael Mr Center in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.