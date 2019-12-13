See All Ophthalmologists in Hickory, NC
Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Kelty works at Graystone Eye Surgery Center in Hickory, NC with other offices in Lincolnton, NC and Lenoir, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Graystone Eye
    2424 Century Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 322-2050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30am
  2. 2
    Graystone Eye
    2311 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 322-2050
  3. 3
    Graystone Eye
    2060 Hickory Blvd Sw, Lenoir, NC 28645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 726-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catawba Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Telangiectasia
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Macular Hole
Retinal Telangiectasia
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kelty?

    Dec 13, 2019
    Dr. Kelty is a highly qualified specialist. He will not spend much time with you, but you'll feel like he has provided good consultation and knows what he is doing. If you want more, you will need to be the one that asks the questions and should follow up with you general ophthalmologist for answering basic questions not related to his specialty services. Dr. Kelty will preserve your sight, but you may not feel satisfied with your care in terms of how he is addressing your needs if you are dealing with low vision for the first time. Graystone makes up for this by providing really helpful support staff that will answer your questions and fill in the blanks.
    Highly Qualified, Trustyworthy, and Straightforwar — Dec 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kelty to family and friends

    Dr. Kelty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kelty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407932304
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelty has seen patients for Retinal Telangiectasia, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.