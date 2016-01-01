Dr. Patrick Keehan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Keehan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Keehan, DO is a dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. He currently practices at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Keehan is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.1111 5th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 769-3603
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Patrick Keehan, DO
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University N Texas Health Science Center texas College Of Osteo Med
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Keehan?
