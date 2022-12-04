See All Hand Surgeons in Cape May Court House, NJ
Dr. Patrick Kane, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Patrick Kane, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (43)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Patrick Kane, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cape May Court House, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Kane works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Cape May Court House, NJ with other offices in Mays Landing, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    207 Court House South Dennis Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
    4450 Black Horse Pike Ste 3956, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(42)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kane?

Dec 04, 2022
Understanding takes time makes u feel comfortable n explain s everything about ur procedure in a manner u understand
Kathleen — Dec 04, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Patrick Kane, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Kane, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kane to family and friends

Dr. Kane's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kane

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Kane, MD.

About Dr. Patrick Kane, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1396907838
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Fellowship
Residency
  • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Residency
Internship
  • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kane has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Patrick Kane, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.