Overview

Dr. Patrick Kane, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cape May Court House, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kane works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Cape May Court House, NJ with other offices in Mays Landing, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

