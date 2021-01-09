Overview

Dr. Patrick Jost, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton.



Dr. Jost works at MILWAUKEE ORTHOPAEDIC GROUP LIMITED in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.