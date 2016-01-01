Overview

Dr. Patrick Jones, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Daniel Dress M.d. P.c. in Springfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.